State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,020 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $75.25 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

