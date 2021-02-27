State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,385 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

