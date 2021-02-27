State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.