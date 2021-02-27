State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.