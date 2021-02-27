State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 770 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.