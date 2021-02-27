State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,430 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

