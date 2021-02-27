State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 433 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $243.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.