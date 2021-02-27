State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

BEN stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

