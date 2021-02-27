State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Erie Indemnity worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ERIE stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

