State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,916 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,024,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $8,081,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $73.58 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

