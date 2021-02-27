Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

