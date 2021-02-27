Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Laurentian raised their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.06. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$31.00 and a twelve month high of C$50.53. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

