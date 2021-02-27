Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.