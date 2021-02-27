Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

