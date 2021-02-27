Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.97 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 147,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The firm has a market cap of £39.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

