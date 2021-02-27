STA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

