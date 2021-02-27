STA Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.