STA Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,259 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $694.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $727.45 and its 200 day moving average is $657.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

