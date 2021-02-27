Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $255.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

