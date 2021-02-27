Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.93.

SFM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

