Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.91 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.91 EPS.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $21.11. 4,454,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

