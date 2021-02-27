Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

