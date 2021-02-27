Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -42.22. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

