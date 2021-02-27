SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SWTX opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.