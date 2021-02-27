Spectris plc (SXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 46.50 on June 30th

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SXS opened at GBX 3,034 ($39.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,082.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,750.75. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54). The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,176 shares of company stock worth $9,526,930.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

