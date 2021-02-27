SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

