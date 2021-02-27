SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

