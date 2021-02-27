SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.29. 2,003,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

