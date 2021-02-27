Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,173,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,759,883. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

