Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 112,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 71,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 123,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.