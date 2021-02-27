South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Shares Gap Down to $159.00

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08), but opened at GBX 153.24 ($2.00). South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at GBX 159.44 ($2.08), with a volume of 448,876 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from South32 Limited (S32.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. South32 Limited (S32.L)’s payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

