South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

