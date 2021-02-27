South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

