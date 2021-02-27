South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
