Souders Financial Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Newmont by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newmont by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

