Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.82. 2,956,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.