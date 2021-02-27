Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.82. 2,956,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
