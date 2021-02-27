Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $703.59

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 703.59 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.93), with a volume of 9,218 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 703.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 642.63. The company has a market capitalization of £64.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Solid State’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

