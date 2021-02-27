Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Receives $10.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

