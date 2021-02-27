Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $817.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

