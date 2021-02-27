Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $14.00. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 44,916 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -150.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

