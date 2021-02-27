SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits One Day Volume of $2.37 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.24 or 0.00126888 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00481047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00464952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

