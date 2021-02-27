Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 8.9%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.71 and last traded at $63.26. 25,329,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 22,877,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 17.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

