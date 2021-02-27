Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.