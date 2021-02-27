Smith Asset Management Group LP Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

