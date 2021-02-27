Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 9,757 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Target were worth $27,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

