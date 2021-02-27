Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

HZNP traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $90.91. 3,106,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

