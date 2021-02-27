Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $3.79 Million in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

UI traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.92. 81,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,968. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $362.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.