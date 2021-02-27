Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $39.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,954 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $39,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 174.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,086,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,362. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

