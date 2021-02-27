Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 8.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 5,852,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,626,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

