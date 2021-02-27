Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of Sino Land stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.
About Sino Land
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.