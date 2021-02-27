Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Sino Land stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

