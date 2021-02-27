Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of -29.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

