Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of -29.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.04.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
