Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Silverway has a total market cap of $16,208.80 and $747.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.00 or 0.01039036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00388967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.